Leaders Discuss How To Detect And Prevent Fraud In Your Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID19 allows businesses to take a deep breath and reassess the health of one's business. TIE, Alexis Networks and Alliance Payments Solutions have teamed up to do a first ever webinar explaining why as a business owner it's imperative to understand, detect, and prevent fraud.

TIE (The Indus Entrepreneur) is committed to bringing technologies to organizations like Alexis Networks that are state of the art AI and ML technology to detect anomalies in one's data set exposing fraud, omissions and errors. Alliance Payment Solutions has promised to remain on the leading edge of technology and customer convenience. Alliance has over 300 clients and been in business since 2006 and a premiere payments company. As an attorney and sought after thought leader in the industry, Molly Chan, CEO and Co-Founder of Alliance says, "We are always looking for the most secure ways to ensure that our data is clean and our clients (municipalities, non- profits and medical) are best served. Alexis allows our clients to do this with one click."

"Alexis Networks is the first One Click Anomaly Detection platform. Alexis Networks comes with API integrations for business applications and is the first in the industry with unsupervised machine learning technology. Most importantly Alexis Networks is the first in the industry that finds anomalies on streaming and real-time data. We deliver customer success in 4 weeks or less," said Rick Parimi, CEO and Founder of Alexis Network, NJ Tie Charter Member, who has had decades of experience building business solutions using AI and ML for Fortune 500 organizations, while being educated and partnering with Harvard and NYU.

The webinar with these three entities is September 17 th at 6pm. To register please click here https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvfuyhqDMvG9KAt8A_jHZxizI0PljpRLD3. If you are not able to attend you may be able to view the webinar at a later date, at your convenience.

About TIE Tampa : The TiE Tampa chapter founded in 2012 is one of the fastest growing chapters in TiE Global ecosystem. TiE Tampa fosters entrepreneurs in all industries, from ideation to exit, by providing access to funding, education, networking and mentoring by local and global leaders. TiE Tampa is a nonprofit organization devoted to entrepreneurs in all industries at all stages. Our mission is to leverage the TiE Global reach to foster entrepreneurship though building a community, creating a learning platform, mentoring through authentic relationships and mission and ultimately promoting the formation of new ventures thus amplify the Tampa Bay entrepreneurial community. TiE works synergistically with other entities (incubators, accelerators, co-work and university programs) bringing the combined strength of seasoned, successful entrepreneurs and business professionals with a desire to serve through time and financial investments.

About Alliance: Alliance Payment Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 with the goal of providing cost-effective, cutting-edge solutions to meet the demands of clients ready to increase efficiencies and decrease the costs of remittance processing. Alliance remains dedicated to this mission with its core products designed to accommodate retail lockbox, wholesale lockbox, wholetail lockbox and electronic payments. Additional services include statement printing, document imaging, credit card processing, private label partnering, and industry specific lockbox offerings. All of our specialized products are focused on the same commitment to provide excellent service to every client.

About Alexis Networks

Alexis Networksis a high-growth AIaaS tech start-up HQed in the prestigious Bell Works, NJ. Alexis Networks is a One-Click AIaaS platform solving Anomaly Detection at the speed of business. Alexis solution is used by customers are in Insurance, Healthcare, Banking, Retail, Transportation, and Manufacturing. Alexis has patent pending technology and is able to find anomalies using proprietary graph technology. Learn how to protect 5% of your annual revenue by finding anomalies in 5% of your data. Contact Alexis Networks to see how their One Click Anomaly Detection Platform can help you.

MEDIA CONTACT: Simi Ranajee IMISCOdr.sr@imisco.com +312.282.5154

