Leader In Concrete Testing Technologies Forecasts Increasing Use Of Tech Onsite In 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giatec, a global company known for the first wireless concrete testing sensor and artificial intelligence, unveils its predictions for the construction industry in 2021 including a significant increase in the use of labor-saving tools, digital technologies and software, and growth in online learning.

Jobsites are trying to adapt and find solutions to the challenges presented by the pandemic since it began in late 2019. It is predicted that the use of new technologies and construction automation software will increase because it will assist in reducing the amount of close contact between individuals onsite and follow health and safety guidelines in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These trends will help offset setbacks resulting from new working conditions and counter construction slowdown.

"As construction firms take on the challenge of future proofing beyond 2021, leaders have an opportunity to drive an innovation mindset and rethink their technology investment and adoption strategy," says Allison Scott of Autodesk in its report on construction trends for 2021.

How will Giatec contribute to these changes? The company weathered the storm in 2020, signing 12 new partners, providing over 300 product trainings, and growing in revenue despite setbacks in the construction industry resulting from the pandemic. In addition to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 through its labor-saving wireless concrete sensors, SmartRock®, Giatec will continue enhancing its products and mobile and AI software tools that will assist contractors and project managers to work productively through the transformative changes the industry is experiencing.

Giatec is riding the wave of online learning in 2021. The company will be hosting its first-ever virtual event, The Net Zero Construction Conference, which will bring together top leaders from major organizations like the National Ready-Mix Concrete Association, Lafarge, Skanska, National Research Council of Canada, and more, to discuss the trends and technologies that promote sustainable construction. Multiple webinars will continue to be hosted by Giatec's concrete experts every month. In addition, the company will be launching a brand-new podcast, Construction Revolution, with guests from the top innovators, researchers, and disrupters in the industry.

It is clear 2021 will transform the industry. In light of these predictions, Giatec is ready to help construction businesses strengthen overall and prove their resilience through advanced technologies and online learning opportunities.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle. For more information, visit www.giatec.ca.

