Leader Bank Welcomes Jerry Amodeo To Commercial Lending Department

ARLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank, N.A. is pleased to announce that Jerry Amodeo has joined their Commercial Lending Department as the Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending.

Mr. Amodeo brings with him 20 years of banking experience. He has been consistently recognized as a top performer in both business development and commercial lending. His most recent experience was at East Boston Savings Bank where he worked as a Commercial Real Estate Lender for the past eight years. There, he prided himself on building strong relationships with his customers and helping countless Boston-area companies obtain the financing they needed to grow their thriving businesses.

"We are very pleased that Jerry has chosen to join the Leader Bank team," said Sushil K. Tuli, CEO of Leader Bank. "With Jerry's experience in commercial financing along with his solid reputation in the industry, I have no doubt that he will make an excellent addition to the Commercial Lending division of Leader Bank."

Mr. Amodeo received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Stonehill College as well as an MBA from Endicott College. He grew up in Connecticut, and currently resides in Needham with his wife and children.

About Leader Bank

