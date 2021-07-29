Leader Bank To Host 100 Healthcare And Frontline Workers At First Show Of 2021 At Leader Bank Pavilion

ARLINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank is excited to welcome live music back to Boston's Seaport district with the first show of the 2021 season at the newly-renamed Leader Bank Pavilion featuring country-music duo Brothers Osborne on Friday, July 30.

For their heroic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Leader Bank will be giving 100 healthcare and frontline workers from Greater Boston free tickets to the show. The Bank's guests will also be able to enjoy the concert from the VIP section of the venue.

Leader Bank launched a social media campaign through which members of the community nominated healthcare and frontline workers to receive free tickets to Friday's concert. Throughout the 2021 concert season, the Bank will continue to offer music fans exciting ways to interact with the Leader Bank brand.

"We are very happy to be welcoming healthcare and frontline workers to the first show of 2021 at the Leader Bank Pavilion," said Sushil K. Tuli, Chairman & CEO of Leader Bank. "It is a small gesture of thanks for their tireless work serving our community during the pandemic, and we are excited to honor these frontline heroes as we re-open the Leader Bank Pavilion."

At Friday's show and throughout the 2021 season, concertgoers will be treated to different experiences at the venue, including a photobooth. Additionally, Leader Bank clients will enjoy unique opportunities for VIP experiences at the Pavilion in 2021 and beyond.

In April, Leader Bank announced a multi-year agreement to be the naming rights partner for the Pavilion concert venue in Boston's Seaport district, now called Leader Bank Pavilion.

Leader Bank Pavilion is one of Boston's most popular outdoor amphitheaters and has hosted some of the city's most memorable concerts. Situated on Boston Harbor and adjacent to Fish Pier, Leader Bank Pavilion is the city's premiere outdoor summer concert. With a seating capacity of 5,000, the site is also one of the largest in the area. The concert destination's top of the line sound system, spectacular lighting capabilities and cool harbor breezes make for a truly unforgettable experience. Some of the most notable acts to perform in recent years include Norah Jones, Diana Ross, Van Morrison, and Elvis Costello.

ABOUT LEADER BANKFounded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include customer service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. Leader Bank's best-in-class staff has been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and customer-oriented solutions, as the bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions over the last two decades. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

