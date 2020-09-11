Lead Generation Company Leadstar Media Launches New Comparison Site For The Mexican Market

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockholm based iGaming affiliate Leadstar Media are continuing their expansion across the Atlantic with the launch of their new Mexican website, Miscasasdeapuestas.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockholm based iGaming affiliate Leadstar Media are continuing their expansion across the Atlantic with the launch of their new Mexican website, Miscasasdeapuestas.com/mx. Mexico is the fourth market for their Miscasasdeapuestas.com product joining Spain, Colombia and Peru.

Jacob Ljunggren, Product Director at Leadstar Media

- We are excited to have expanded our product offerings to include the Mexican market. This expansion is in line with our strategy to have sites for major Spanish speaking markets worldwide. Miscasasaupestas.com is a product that has very quickly become a popular choice for both Peruvians and Colombians, and our hope is that the new site will be welcomed by Mexicans as well. Miscasasdeapuestas.com/mx contains customized content and information for Mexican sports bettors including the best bookmakers, promotions, payment methods and regulatory updates.

Leadstar Media is one of the biggest lead generation companies within sports betting with a portfolio of search engine optimized websites in more than 20 different geographical markets.

- Optimizing websites for search engines and ranking at the top of search results takes time, but in this case, we launched our new site on an already established domain which shortens the timeline compared to a brand new product. I believe this puts us in a good position to see a positive trend early on, says Ljunggren.

In the past two years, the company has expanded to both North and South America, regions with considerable growth potential.

- We have experienced great growth for our products in Latin America and the US in the past couple of years and Mexico is a natural next market for us. Mexico has the third-largest population of any country in the Americas and Mexicans have a big interest in both sports and betting. It's a market that possesses great growth potential in both the long and short-term, says Ljunggren.

