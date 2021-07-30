Lead-acid Battery Market To Grow By $ 6.33 Bn In Renewable Electricity Industry During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Lead-acid Battery Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses .
The lead-acid battery market size is expected to increase by USD 6.33 billion at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growth in demand for industrial applications, growing investments in the automotive industry, and the increasing focus on renewable energy generation. Declining costs of lithium-ion batteries will hinder the market growth.
The rising need for eco-friendly vehicles will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the drawbacks of lead-acid batteries are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The lead-acid battery market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive scenario which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Application, the market is classified into automotive, stationary, and motive. The automotive segment will provide significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Motive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Segmentation by Product
- Segmentation by product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH
- C&D Technologies Inc.
- Clarios
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Exide Technologies
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- Leoch International Technology Ltd.
- Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
