LCX To Tokenize Roe V. Wade Movie

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The producers of Roe V. Wade feature film, Cathy Allyn and Nick Loeb, have chosen LCX as their exclusive blockchain service provider to support the issuance of the tokenized bond, the RVW Token.

The RVW Token enables Investors to profit from the future "Roe v. Wade" film earnings. Holders of the RVW Tokens have a right to earn a fixed yield of 20% per annum plus a repayment of their investment, subject to conditions and limitations laid out in the token offering memorandum and terms of offering. The rewards and returns are backed by the future US domestic gross proceeds received in connection with the picture.

The tokenized bond, represented by the RVW Token, will be issued by RVW Limited. A total of 5'000'000 RVW tokens will be offered at the nominal price of $1 US Dollar per Token and a total net proceeds of $ 5 million US Dollar. The offering term will start November 2020. Copies of the preliminary legal documents relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting www.RoeVWade.com

In accordance with the Token and Trusted Technology Service Provider Act (TVTG aka. Liechtenstein Blockchain laws), the tokenization platform LCX will act as the technology provider to support the issuance of tokenized financial instruments. LCX technology platform for security token offerings enforce compliance obligations, enable automation and increase operational efficiency. LCX's STO Launchpad technology will act as an AML-obliged party and facilitate investor on-boarding and vetting and will fulfill required KYC and AML requirements. Furthermore, LCX is in charge of generating the smart contract for the RVW Token, managing wallet whitelisting and maintaining the real-time Token Holder Registry.

"We are excited to work with Cathy Allyn and Nick Loeb as the exclusive technology provider to support the issuance of tokenized financial instruments backed by future proceeds of the movie," says Monty C. M. Metzger, CEO and Founder at LCX.

"Tokenization via blockchain technology is democratizing investing and will revolutionize how Hollywood will engage with their audience," says Nick Loeb. He adds: "We believe that the STO Launchpad is the superior tokenization platform for businesses and are excited to be partnering with LCX. By combining LCX's vast blockchain capabilities and commitment to compliance, with the most important movie of our generation we are in a perfect position to make this a huge success."

About Roe V. Wade Movie: Roe v. Wade is a new feature film, an American political legal drama movie, about a true story about America's most controversial decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The cast includes Jon Voight, Robert Davi, John Schneider, Steve Guttenberg, Corbin Bernsen, Greer Grammer, Jamie Kennedy, Stacey Dash, Joey Lawrence, Tom Guiry and more. Producers of the film are Cathy Allyn and Nick Loeb. Executive producers are Dr. Alveda King and Troy Duhan.

About LCX: LCX is a financial services company that focuses on tokenization of assets, security token offerings and advanced trading tools. The LCX STO Launchpad as a one-stop tokenization platform to automate the fundraising and investor management on the blockchain. The LCX Terminal brings together real-time and full historical data on all cryptocurrency markets, news, social analytics, and trading signals, powerful analytics, smart order routing, and trading execution capabilities — all on one solution. Recently LCX also launched the LCX DeFi Terminal as a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap. To learn more, visit www.LCX.com and follow us on twitter at @LCX.

