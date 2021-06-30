LCX Launches DEX Aggregator

ZUG, Switzerland, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCX today announces the launch of Fire Salamander — a powerful DeFi DEX Aggregator. LCX continues to push the boundaries of what crypto traders expect from a DEX trading experience. Fire Salamander offers a new trading experience with a simple Basic Swap and a Pro Swap including algorithmic best price routing, beautiful DEX charting and LCX's famous limit order functionality.

LCX established one of the world's first regulated and compliant blockchain ecosystems for professional investors and recently received approval of eight blockchain registrations by the Liechtenstein regulator — more than any other company in the country.

For Fire Salamander, LCX developed a cutting-edge discovery and routing algorithm. This smart order routing offers trades at the best rates on the market. Fire Salamander finds the most efficient paths for a token swap, scanning major decentralized market depths in the shortest possible time and executing trade automatically. The development team at LCX also advanced its second layer DeFi protocol and smart contract framework enabling limit order trades facilitated on-chain.

"LCX is a new category leader innovating capital markets powered by blockchain technology," said Monty Metzger, CEO and founder of LCX. "Our powerful DEX aggregator is another important milestone delivering additional value for our users and the LCX ecosystem as a whole."

Fire Salamander's Basic Swap is an intuitive and simple interface to trade any token at the best price. Fire Salamander's Pro Swap features an advanced view with price charts and detailed exchange order routing overview with comparison of prices. Users are also able to choose between market orders and limit orders.

About Fire SalamanderFire Salamander by LCX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that allows anyone to discover and trade tokens at the best prices. Always get the best price via our automatic order routing system searching all major DEXs including Uniswap (V2 and V3), SushiSwap and many more. Trade fast, simple and transparently, with zero added fees or commissions.

About LCXLCX.com — Innovating Capital Markets. Solutions for compliant digital assets and security tokens. LCX is a secure and regulated platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currencies. LCX is pioneering a blockchain infrastructure bridging the gap between traditional monetary systems and the fast-moving trusted technology landscape. LCX was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz ( Liechtenstein) and branches in Crypto-Valley Zug ( Switzerland) and New Delhi ( India). Visit www.LCX.com or follow @LCX.

Press ContactS. Wangnoo PR@LCX.com

Related Images

fire-salamander-by-lcx.jpg Fire Salamander by LCX DeFi DEX Aggregator Exchange Platform ( http://lcx.com/)

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lcx-launches-dex-aggregator-301322669.html

SOURCE LCX