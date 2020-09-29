LCX DeFi Terminal Launches Limit Orders For Uniswap

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liechtenstein-based LCX today announced the launch of Project Fire Salamander, LCX's smart DeFi Terminal for decentralized finance markets.

LCX DeFi Terminal, a.k.a. "Fire Salamander", is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap, enabling limit orders on Uniswap DEX. The LCX DeFi Terminal is an intuitive dashboard to display all DeFi assets (all ERC20 tokens and ETH) and liquidity pools all in one easy to use interface. The market section at LCX DeFi Terminal is displaying all trading pairs available at Uniswap to filter and rank digital assets by name, total liquidity, 24h volume, 7d volume, 24h fees and 1y fees/liquidity based on 24h fees annualized.

"Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has seen enormous growth in recent weeks, but the biggest growth of the whole industry is still yet to come," says Monty C. M. Metzger, CEO and Founder at LCX. LCX noticed that there are many shortcomings and challenges of the current systems. Many users complain about the poor user interfaces and lack of detailed information. It's complex, time-consuming and difficult to track and maintain all balances, liquidity pools and assets. But one of the most pressing issues that users are facing while trading on decentralized exchanges is the missing functionality of buying and selling at a defined price - limit orders.

The LCX DeFi Terminal will enable the traders to execute limit orders, placing sell or buy orders at target prices on Uniswap. LCX developed a layer 2 protocol as a secondary smart contract framework that is built on top of Uniswap's blockchain system. The LCX DeFi protocol has an integrated price discovery engine that monitors the price of each trade in order and automatically executes the limit order to Uniswap when the set parameters are matched.

About LCX: LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a fintech company for the global token economy. The LCX STO Launchpad as a one-stop tokenization platform to automate the fundraising and investor management on the blockchain. The LCX Terminal brings together real-time and full historical data on all cryptocurrency markets, news, social analytics, and trading signals, powerful analytics, smart order routing, and trading execution capabilities — all on one solution. Now LCX has launched DeFi Terminal as a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap. LCX is headquartered in Vaduz with offices in Zug and New Delhi. To learn more, visit www.LCX.com and follow us on twitter at @LCX.

