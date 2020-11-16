LCNB Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

LCNB Corp. (Nasdaq: LCNB) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, which represents a 5.6% increase over the same period last year. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of December 1, 2020 and is payable to shareholders on December 15, 2020.

Eric Meilstrup, President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have focused on supporting our employees and assisting our customers. Many members of our local communities are also LCNB shareholders and I am pleased with the Board's decision to increase the Company's dividend payment. LCNB has a long history of paying dividends and returning capital to shareholders, which includes maintaining our quarterly dividend throughout the 2007 to 2009 global financial crisis. In addition, our fourth quarter dividend payment represents the third consecutive annual increase in our dividend payment and reflects the Board's continued commitment to creating value for our shareholders."

About LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the "Bank"), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol "LCNB." Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.

