LCI Industries To Present At CL King's Best Ideas Conference

LCI Industries (LCII) - Get Report announced that it will participate in CL King's 18 th Annual Best Ideas Conference, to be hosted virtually on September 16, 2020. Brian Hall, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a strategic overview of the Company during a webcasted presentation scheduled for 12:30 p.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website, www.lci1.com/investors. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About LCI Industries

From over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America and Europe, LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCI, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. Additional information about LCI and its products can be found at www.lci1.com.

