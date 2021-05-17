LCG Appoints Chotiner To COO, BOD

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCG Associates, Inc. a national, investment consulting firm, promoted Claire P. Chotiner, CFA, CAIA to Chief Operating Officer. Chotiner was also elected to LCG's Board of Directors.

"Claire has helped each department at LCG improve both strategically and operationally. Between her client service focus, knowledge of investments, and clear understanding of our business goals, she will help continue to ensure LCG's clients receive what we believe is unparalleled service and advice," said Ed Johnson, President and CEO.

Chotiner joined LCG in 2007. In her new role, she will oversee the firm's business operations. In addition to her management responsibilities, Chotiner works with a limited number of clients as well as conducts capital market and asset class research. She is Chair of the Diversity & Inclusion as well as Technology Committees. Prior to serving in this role, Chotiner was a Senior Consultant. She started her career with LCG as an Investment Analyst.

Chotiner was previously with Donaldson & Co. as a Client Service / Marketing Representative. She was responsible for providing client service for the Midwest and East Coast as well as developing new business opportunities. Before that role, Chotiner was a Sales Assistant at Donaldson & Co. where she supported the sales team through researching prospects, writing requests for proposals, and working on various projects. Chotiner began her career at Donaldson & Co. as a Reconciliation Representative.

Chotiner is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Atlanta. She is also a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst ("CAIA") Charterholder. Chotiner graduated magna cum laude from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia with a B.B.A. In her time away from the office, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two daughters.

About LCG AssociatesFounded in 1973, LCG Associates is a national, employee-owned investment consulting firm. As an independent company, the firm provides proactive, value-added consulting services and research to institutional and private clients. LCG is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Dallas, Texas and Seattle, Washington. For more information on LCG, please visit www.lcgassociates.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lcg-appoints-chotiner-to-coo-bod-301292446.html

SOURCE LCG Associates, Inc.