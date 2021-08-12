LBA Realty Is First To Achieve The UL Verified Healthy Building Mark For Indoor Environment

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, announced today that LBA Realty, a full-service real estate investment and management company, is the first to achieve the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Environment for 13 of its office properties located in Arizona, California and Colorado. The most rigorous of the UL Verified Healthy Building Programs—the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Environment—means these buildings have achieved performance in five critical areas of assessment, including air, water, hygiene, light and acoustics.

"UL's Verified Healthy Building program communicates those indoor spaces provide a healthy environment for occupants in five areas: indoor air quality, water quality, building hygiene, lighting and acoustics. Once achieved, it's a distinction that demonstrates building owners, managers and corporations are committed to a built environment that supports occupant health, well-being and comfort, backed by UL's globally recognized expertise," said Sean McCrady, director, Asset and Sustainability, Real Estate and Properties at UL. "By achieving the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Environment, LBA Realty has demonstrated its commitment to providing a safe and healthy workplace for current and prospective building tenants. This is one of many ways that UL can help building owners, property managers and corporations earn trust from its tenants and employees."

UL's Verified Healthy Building Program can verify readiness claims regarding indoor air, water and building hygiene before re-occupancy following an extended period of vacancy, such as during the coronavirus outbreak. The program also helps communicate a positive message differentiating indoor spaces with verified occupant health and well-being marketing claims. In addition, UL's Verified Healthy Building program also helps reduce risk and cost associated with occupant health issues while helping improve productivity related to good indoor environmental quality. The Verified Healthy Building Program can also help improve employee and occupant performance, and increase the value of a building and company while providing visibility into potential problems so they can be addressed early and with documented solutions.

"We value the health and wellness of our customers and occupants, and as a result we recently completed the effort to have our office properties achieve the UL Mark in the Verified Healthy Building Program for Indoor Environment. Under this verification program, UL confirmed that our buildings have excellent indoor environmental quality as well as policies and plans in place to ensure we maintain and advance these indoor spaces," said Michelle German, director of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance at LBA Realty. "To achieve the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Environment, we participated in a thorough audit and on-site visits, which included visual inspections and performance testing. To maintain our verification, we will continue twice a year inspections to demonstrate that these buildings continue to have excellent indoor environmental quality performance. We are proud to achieve this milestone toward supporting healthier indoor environments for our customers and occupants," said German.

Learn more about the UL's Verified Healthy Building Program.

