LBA Hospitality Acquires Management For Two Hotels In Statesboro, Georgia

DOTHAN, Ala., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama-based hotel management company, today announced that it has acquired new management contracts on the Hampton Inn Statesboro and the Home 2 Suites Statesboro. Both Hilton-branded hotels are owned by BPR Properties of High Point, North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to take over the management of two more locations for BPR Properties," said Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer, LBA Hospitality. "BPR is a great partner, and these two hotels are in the heart of our portfolio. Statesboro is a thriving area: home to Georgia Southern University and centrally located for our extended stay, leisure and business travelers at the Hampton Inn & Suites and Home2 Suites."

Located at 1576 Brampton Avenue, the 96-suite Home 2 Suites by Hilton Statesboro is pet-friendly and offers guests free Wi-Fi, a business center, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, a complimentary daily breakfast and 650 square feet of meeting space. For more information or to make reservations visit, Home 2 Suites by Hilton Statesboro or call 912-259-1900.

The 90-room Hampton by Hilton Statesboro is situated at 350 Brampton Avenue and features the brand's signature free breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and meeting facilities for up to 60 people. For more information or to make reservations visit, Hampton by Hilton Statesboro or call 912-489-8989.

Both properties offer guests convenient access to Georgia Southern University, Mill Creek Sports Complex, Splash in the Boro Waterpark, South Georgia Tormenta Professional Soccer, Botanical Gardens at Georgia Southern University and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About BPR Properties

Headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, BPR Properties was founded in 1983 with the purchase of its first property: a smoke shop in Staten Island, New York. Since their humble beginnings, BPR Properties has acquired and developed more than 50 hotels, developed nearly 1,500 acres in commercial and residential real estate, and grown in the sophisticated company that it is today.

PR Contact: Judy CluckVice President of Sales and Marketing Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.678-977-8316 judyc@lbaproperties.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lba-hospitality-acquires-management-for-two-hotels-in-statesboro-georgia-301351526.html

SOURCE LBA Hospitality