LBA Hospitality Acquires Management Contract For Fairfield Inn & Suites In League City, Texas

DOTHAN, Ala., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama-based hotel management company, today announced that it recently acquired the management contract for the Fairfield Inn & Suites Houston League City. The 112-room hotel operates as a Marriott franchise and is owned by Ajay Patel, Dilip Patel and Naresh Patel.

Located at 1144 Pinnacle Park Drive, the hotel is just 16 miles from William P. Hobby Airport and offers guests convenient access to Big League Dreams - League City, NASA Johnson Space Center, Kemah Boardwalk and UTMB Health Campus.

"We are thrilled to add this Fairfield Inn & Suites to the LBA portfolio of hotels ," said Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer of LBA Hospitality. "This unique location in League City has thoughtful upgraded amenities to include a bar and beautiful outdoor space for guests to enjoy."

"We are excited to announce that LBA Hospitality will be managing the Fairfield Inn & Suites Houston League City," said Amita Patel, Owner. "The extensive knowledge and experience that LBA Hospitality brings, will elevate the service level as well as provide additional amenities. We will work closely with the community to increase our role in local services."

Ideal for business and leisure travelers alike, the hotel offers modern rooms and suites. Each room was designed with the modern traveler in mind, allowing for productivity on the road without overcomplicating the guestroom. The hotel offers comfortable beds, soft linens and plush pillows to allow for an optimum night's sleep. Each suite also features a microwave, mini-refrigerator, a Keurig coffeemaker and 55" flat-screen television with the latest in-room technology allowing guests to stream Netflix from their accounts.

Additional amenities include a free breakfast buffet, an outdoor saline pool, an outdoor patio enhanced with a kitchen area and barbecue grills, a meeting room, a well-equipped fitness center, a full-service bar offering light food options, complimentary WiFi and a 24-hour Market. For more information on the Fairfield Inn & Suites Houston League City or to make reservations, please call 281-967-8490 or visit www.marriott.com/houlg.

About LBA HospitalityEstablished in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Fairfield by Marriott Fairfield by Marriott was founded on the principles of trusted service and warm, friendly hospitality inspired by its unique heritage as the namesake of the Marriott family retreat, the Fairfield Farm. Its contemporary, uplifting design provides an effortless experience for guests to maintain their routines while on the road. Evoking the feelings of calming simplicity, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites that provide separate quality living, working and sleeping areas. For more information or reservations, visit Fairfield.marriott.com.

