Lazydays RV Announces Airstream Dealership In Minnesota

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays, The RV Authority®, recently announced that it will open its second Minnesota dealership in Monticello, Minnesota. Concurrent with its decision to open this new dealership, Lazydays will convert its existing sales center in Ramsey, Minnesota to "Airstream of Minnesota at Lazydays RV". The dealership will have an Airstream dedicated showroom, sales staff and service technicians. Lazydays anticipates opening Airstream of Minnesota at Lazydays RV in Spring 2021.

"We are very excited to expand our relationship with Airstream and open our first dedicated Airstream dealership," stated William P. Murnane, Lazydays Chairman and CEO. "Given the strength of the Airstream and Lazydays RV brands, we are confident this stand alone dealership will grow Airstream's market share in Minnesota and help create Airstream Customers for Life for both Airstream and Lazydays."

"We are very happy to partner with Lazydays in launching Airstream's newest exclusive sales location," stated Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream, Inc. "We have a strong relationship with Lazydays in multiple RV markets and Lazydays' strategic focus on providing a Best-in-Class Customer Experience is a perfect fit for the iconic Airstream brand and the high expectations of quality from our loyal customer base."

Lazydays currently operates eleven dealerships in Florida (2), Colorado (2), Arizona (2), Minnesota (1), Tennessee (2), and Indiana (2); and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas. In addition to the second Minnesota location in Monticello, Lazydays recently announced its intent to acquire Sprad's RV in Reno, Nevada.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RVAs an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealership in Phoenix, Arizona and Elkhart, Indiana, and Burns Harbor, Indiana; its planned acquisition in Reno, Nevada; and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Monticello, Minnesota; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

