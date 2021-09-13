LAZ Parking Announces National Job Fair On September 15th In 20 Cities With 3,500 Open Positions.

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking is excited to announce they will be having a national job fair across 20 cities over 15 states with 3,500 job opportunities scheduled for September 15, 2021. Founder and CEO Alan Lazowski says, "LAZ is grateful to people across the country that are interested in learning about LAZ Parking and contributing to our amazing team. We also want to thank all the job fair hosts across the country for their hard work and dedication."

Head of People & Culture at LAZ Parking, Eric Daigle, adds, "Every day that new people join our work family, we are living the first part of our mission to create opportunities for employees. This national job fair is terrific for people who are looking to find a new position with a great company. We can't wait to welcome hundreds of new LAZ Parking employees across the United States on September 15 th."

LAZ Parking is the largest and fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, in 1981, with four decades of experience providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services, LAZ operates over 1.2 million parking spaces across the country in over 3,200 locations in 35 states and 444 cities. Over the past decade, LAZ has led the industry with business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and most recently launched its Proximity On-Demand Services - "LAZ PODS". Leveraging their national real estate parking network through connected tech enabled solutions, LAZ PODS includes EV charging, micro warehousing, last mile logistics, and ghost kitchens. LAZ works across various industries, including hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residentials, and shuttle services. LAZ is a people first, conscious capitalist company that believes in elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

Below is a list of the states and cities that will be hosting a job fair. Visit this link to learn more info on the job fair in your city: https://interviewdays.indeed.com/hd/e2c91dbc-38c2-4057-abbe-15918c0d5ff1.

California San Diego, Costa Mesa, Santa Monica, West Hollywood

Colorado Denver

Connecticut Hartford

District of Columbia Washington, DC

Georgia Atlanta

Maryland Baltimore

Massachusetts Boston

Minnesota Minneapolis

New Hampshire Portsmouth

New York New York City

North Carolina Asheville, Charlotte

Ohio Cleveland, Cincinnati

Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Tennessee Nashville

Texas Dallas

