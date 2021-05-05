LAZ Expands Parking Enforcement & Meter Management Business With Purchase Of Serco Parking Services

HARTFORD, Conn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking Chairman and CEO Alan B. Lazowski announced Wednesday that LAZ has acquired Serco Parking Services, the parking enforcement, and parking meter management services of Serco Inc., a leading public services provider. The deal closed May 1.

LAZ Parking Expands Parking Enforcement & Meter Management Business with Purchase of Serco Parking Services

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Serco Parking Services works exclusively with government agencies. It is the largest private provider of outsourced on-street parking enforcement and meter management solutions in the U.S. Services include parking enforcement, collection and maintenance of parking meters, and traffic control. Muhammad Mansoor, a highly respected and experienced professional in the industry, especially within the California market, heads Serco Parking Services. Serco's current customers include major US Cities including San Francisco, West Hollywood, Inglewood in California, and Montgomery County in Maryland. Mansoor and his leadership team have a combined 165 years of experience in the parking industry and are among the 230 Serco employees joining LAZ as part of the deal.

"Bringing Serco Parking Services under the LAZ umbrella reaffirms LAZ's position as one of the premier parking management services in the nation," Lazowski said. "It expands our meter and parking enforcement business, especially on the West Coast. But this deal is about more than acquiring new contracts. It's about acquiring talent and expertise. With the continued involvement of Muhammad and his team, this will be a seamless transition."

The acquisition increases the number of metered spaces LAZ manages nationally by 40,000 and brings total meter revenue collected annually to nearly $300 million, more than doubling the amount collected by LAZ previously.

The purchase also creates significant opportunities to grow existing business lines and expand geographically. Drexel Hamilton, LLC, a 100 percent veteran-owned investment bank, provided acquisition assistance.

"Serco recognized that our parking services will have much better growth opportunities with a company that specializes in parking," said David Cummins, Senior Vice President at Serco Inc. "To our employees joining LAZ Parking, we are pleased that you are joining one of the largest and fastest-growing parking companies. We want to thank you for all your dedicated and hard work over the years and wish you all the best as you start your new chapter with LAZ Parking."

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking, founded in Hartford, CT in 1981, is one of the largest and fastest-growing parking companies in the United States, operating over 1.2 million parking spaces across the country in over 3,125 locations in 36 states and 441 cities. With four decades of experience providing parking management, transportation, and mobility services, LAZ works seamlessly across a variety of market segments, including hospitality and valet, office buildings, medical, airport and transportation, campus, government and municipal, retail, events, residential buildings, and shuttle services. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com .

SOURCE LAZ Parking