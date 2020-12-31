LayerOne Financial Named Two-Time 2020 "Best Risk Management Technology" By HFM Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LayerOne Financial L.P., an independent, global provider of agile financial technology for the institutional investment management community, today announced it was once again named "Best Risk Management Technology" at the 2020 HFM US Services Awards.

The annual HFM US Services Awards recognize and reward services and solutions providers serving the hedge fund sector that have demonstrated exceptional customer service, innovation and business performance over the past twelve months. Winners were determined by an independent judging panel of leading US hedge fund executives. The company was also voted "Best Risk Management Technology" at the HFM US Technology Awards earlier this year.

LayerOne Financial originated as the spin-out of a premier, publicly traded investment firm. The company provides innovative, right-sized solutions to address a wide range of real-world, front-to-back office business and technical challenges facing asset managers of all sizes, investment styles, and stages of growth.

LayerOne Financial's market-leading product, PortfolioOne, is a turnkey, cloud-hosted, SaaS based solution that employs advanced big data principles and an intuitive, modern UI to address the operational, analytic, accounting, compliance, data warehousing and/or reporting challenges facing a broad variety of asset management firms. Offered as either an end-to-end or componentized solution, PortfolioOne can form the foundation of a firm's asset management infrastructure or quickly bolster existing platform investments without the need for a full technical or operational re-architecture.

"LayerOne Financial is once again honored to be recognized by HFM and the hedge fund community," said Brian Piscopo, CEO. "Recent market dislocations have accentuated the need for both real-time and end-of-day portfolio analytics. We offer cost-effective risk solutions for firms of all sizes and styles that can be leveraged separately or in conjunction with our end-to-end investment management platform. Thank you to HFM, our dedicated employees, trusted partners and loyal customers for making this award a reality."

About LayerOne Financial

LayerOne Financial is an independent, global financial technology company providing innovative, modern solutions to the investment management community. Our market leading product, PortfolioOne, is a fully cloud-hosted investment management platform suitable for financial institutions of all investment sizes and styles and is offered both end-to-end and modularly. For more information on LayerOne, please visit www.layer-one.com or follow us on Twitter @PortfolioOne and LinkedIn.

