LayerOne Financial Named "Best Order Management System", "Best Risk Management System" And "Best Integrated Solution" For 2021 By HFM Global

NEW YORK, August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LayerOne Financial L.P., an independent, global provider of agile financial technology for the institutional investment management community, today announced it has been named "Best Order Management System", "Best Risk Management System" and "Best Integrated Solution" at the 2021 HFM US Technology Awards.

The annual HFM US Technology Awards recognize IT and software providers who have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development in their service to the hedge fund sector. Winners were determined by an independent judging panel of leading US hedge fund executives. Last year, the company was also voted "Best Risk Management Technology" and "Best Post-trade Processing Solution".

LayerOne Financial originated as the spin-out of a premier, publicly traded investment firm. The company provides innovative, right-sized solutions to address a wide range of real-world, front-to-back office business and technical challenges facing asset managers of all sizes, investment styles, and stages of growth.

LayerOne Financial's market-leading product, PortfolioOne, is a turnkey, cloud-hosted, SaaS based solution that employs advanced big data principles and an intuitive, modern UI to address the operational, analytic, accounting, compliance, data warehousing and/or reporting challenges facing a broad variety of asset management firms. Offered as either an end-to-end or componentized solution, PortfolioOne can form the foundation of a firm's asset management infrastructure or quickly bolster existing platform investments without the need for a full technical or operational re-architecture.

"The entire LayerOne Financial team is honored to be recognized," said Brian Piscopo, CEO. "These awards are a testament to the flexible, scalable and modern nature of our operational and analytic solutions, that are explicitly engineered to fit firms of all sizes and styles and can be leveraged separately or in conjunction with our end-to-end investment management platform. Thank you again to HFM, our dedicated employees, trusted partners and loyal customers for their ongoing support."

About LayerOne Financial

LayerOne Financial is an independent, global financial technology company providing innovative, modern solutions to the investment management community. Our market leading product, PortfolioOne, is a fully cloud-hosted investment management platform suitable for financial institutions of all investment sizes and styles and is offered both end-to-end and modularly. For more information on LayerOne, please visit www.layer-one.com or follow us on Twitter @PortfolioOne and LinkedIn.

