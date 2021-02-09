Lay's® Kicks Off 2021 Global UEFA Champions League Campaign

LIONEL MESSI, PAUL POGBA AND LIEKE MARTENS BRING MATCH-DAY JOY HOME IN NEW CAMPAIGN

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the world's number one snack brand, Lay's®, premieres a new global campaign centered on uniting and bringing joy to people around the world through football. The 2021 effort in support of the brand's largest global platform - Men's UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's football - leads with the very best in players, sport, and of course, snacks.

With this season's fans viewing matches in living rooms versus stadiums, Lay's looks to bring match-day excitement and comradery home with new creative featuring six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, world champion Paul Pogba and UEFA Women's Player of the Year 2017 Lieke Martens.

The heart of the program, " Apartment Arena," sees Messi and Martens sparking an energetic stadium atmosphere as they unite an apartment building in watching the game together - but apart - from their balconies. Triggered by the irresistible sound of a bag of Lay's being opened, Pogba breaks from his pre-match warm-up to join in the fun as Lay's brings the community together.

" Lay's brings a fresh perspective to the everyday - like watching a match from your couch with a bag or bowl next to you," said Sebnem Erim, Vice President, Marketing, Global Foods, PepsiCo. " Even in the toughest of times, joy is all around us - we just need to be open to spotting and sparking it. Lay's is an every-fan brand that can relate , and we know there is no greater joy than shared football fandom. We're looking forward to creating these moments with this year's program."

Lay's and football are simply better together - and have been successfully doing so for decades. This year, the iconic brand looks to help make the connections fans have been missing with an interactive campaign that includes a first of its kind. Lay's and Messi have partnered to facilitate game day viewing by giving fans the chance to send personalized videos from Messi himself, in 10 different languages, to invite friends to watch the game. Messi Messages is a world-first, using innovative technology that makes organizing match-day easier, while sharing a little unexpected joy.

Messi said: "Football is the world's greatest sport, with one of the key reasons being the power the game has to unite, connect and bring joy, especially in these times. I am proud to share that in new ways this year with Lay's and some truly unique initiatives."

Martens said: "In Lay's first effort across both Men's and Women's football, we've come together to create a moment of joy out of the everyday: watching a match at home. I think it is so relatable and powerful to see that no matter where or how we watch, we're united in the energy and excitement of the game."

Pogba commented: "I was delighted to take part in another Lay's football campaign. It's always high-energy and fun - and I am personally excited to bring our fans some well-earned smiles this year."

Lay's multi-year premier partnership with UEFA Women's football sits alongside its sponsorship of the Men's UEFA Champions League, aiming to excite and bring fans closer to the athletes and game they love with a strengthened, united presence across the sport.

Lay's engaging digital content, as well as distinctive point of sale at shelf and search, will bring football home with a stadium-worthy fan experience. Join in the conversation online and enjoy the 2021 Men's and Women's UCL matches with Lay's and #BETTERTOGETHER.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Glenda Soares: glenda.soares@pepsico.com

About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lays-kicks-off-2021-global-uefa-champions-league-campaign-301223415.html

SOURCE Lay's