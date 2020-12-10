Lawyer-Led Fundraiser Collects $500,000 For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Despite not being able to host a physical event, the law firm of Block O'Toole & Murphy raised $500,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of their annual fundraiser.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This past fall was the 28th annual St. Jude Autumn Wine Tasting, a fundraising event in support of St. Jude's mission of curing childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Block O'Toole & Murphy has proudly sponsored the event for 14 years; this year, it could not take place in-person because of COVID-19.

The fundraising committee (which includes Partners Jeffrey Block, Daniel O'Toole, Stephen Murphy, S. Joseph Donahue, David Scher, and Scott Occhiogrosso) was determined not to let the lack of an in-person event impede their fundraising efforts. Donations are necessary for St. Jude; the hospital relies largely on these gifts to operate and cover treatment expenses, as they never bill the family of a child receiving treatment. St. Jude also uses these donations to fund research that has made a major impact in the lives of the children and families affected by childhood cancer.

Partner Stephen Murphy, who has been chair of the fundraising committee for all 14 years the firm has been involved, encouraged his colleagues to call around asking for donations to this important cause. Overall, the firm was able to raise about $500,000 for the children's hospital, thanks in large part to the generosity of many donors.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us how precious and precarious life is. If we can, in any way, improve the quality of life for those who are suffering, we will make every effort to do so," Mr. Murphy said. "The firm is always appreciative of every donation, but this year it was especially humbling to see so many willing to help. We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community towards this worthy cause."

