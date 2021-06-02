Lawson Products To Present At The UBS Global Industrials And Transportation Virtual Conference

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) ("Lawson" or the "Company"), a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced that Michael DeCata, President and CEO, and Ronald Knutson, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be...

Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - Get Report ("Lawson" or the "Company"),a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced that Michael DeCata, President and CEO, and Ronald Knutson, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be presenting at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management's presentation will include an update on the Company's strategy, and operational and financial results.

Interested parties can register to access the presentation at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1460182&tp_key=67d1ee6ba6 or on the Lawson Products website on June 8 at www.lawsonproducts.com. A replay will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson and Partsmaster's Managed Inventory process and the Company's problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

Lawson Products ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

For additional information, please visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com/ or https://www.kent-automotive.com/.

