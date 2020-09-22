Lawrence Law Founder Recognized By Best Lawyers

WATCHUNG, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawrence Law, LLC is pleased to announce that the firm's Managing Member & Founder, Jeralyn L. Lawrence, has once again been recognized by Best Lawyers ® for her work in Family Law, Family Law Arbitration, and Family Law Mediation. Notably Jeralyn L. Lawrence is one of only six lawyers in New Jersey recognized in all three Family Law-related practice areas in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Matrimonial Law Attorney, Jeralyn represents clients with matrimonial and family law needs, including divorce litigation, mediation and arbitration, custody and parenting time issues, alimony and child support, separation and property settlement agreements, adoption and guardianship advice, domestic partnership matters under the Domestic Partnership Act, domestic violence and sexual abuse, and palimony.

Additionally, Jeralyn was named the 2021 Family Law Mediation "Lawyer of the Year" in Woodbridge by Best Lawyers. This is the fourth "Lawyer of the Year" award she has received having previously been named Woodbridge "Lawyer of the Year" in Family Law Mediation (2016), Family Law (2018), and Family Law Arbitration (2020).

Lawrence Law is also proud to announce that Attorneys Kristyl M. Berckes, Daniel A. Burton, and Ashley E. Edwards were included in the Inaugural Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for their work in Family Law.

"Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession. After almost four decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide," says CEO Phillip Greer.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch lists are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be recognized by Best Lawyers; therefore inclusion is considered a singular honor.

ABOUT LAWRENCE LAW, LLC

Jeralyn Lawrence, founder and Managing Partner of Lawrence Law, devotes her practice to matrimonial, divorce and family law. She is First Vice President of the New Jersey State Bar Association and President Elect of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Lawrence Law has offices in Watchung and Red Bank, New Jersey.

