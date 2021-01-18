Lawn & Garden Consumables Suppliers See Consumer Sales Spike Amid Pandemic

CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 expected to continue impacting daily habits at least through 2021, the $9 billion US lawn and garden consumables market will continue to benefit from people spending more time at home: One of the...

CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 expected to continue impacting daily habits at least through 2021, the $9 billion US lawn and garden consumables market will continue to benefit from people spending more time at home:

One of the biggest impacts of the pandemic has been the increased amount of time people spent in their yards, with DIY home gardening and landscaping projects among consumers' favorite quarantine activities.

Though professional sales of lawn and garden consumables dipped in many markets due to business closures and other economic factors stemming from the pandemic, consumer sales spiked.

The focus on outdoor living is expected to rise even higher in 2021 and beyond as remote work becomes more common in the post-pandemic world, supporting longer term growth opportunities in the consumer market for lawn and garden consumables.

Consumer Market Holds Strong Long-Term Growth Potential

Although some households will return to pre-pandemic gardening habits once the virus is under greater control and the rate of new hobbyists entering the market slows, many will stay engaged with hobbies they took up in lockdown, such as gardening. As a result, lawn and garden product suppliers are looking to position themselves to make the most of the opportunity. For example:

In January 2021 , CRH's Oldcastle APG unit - a supplier of landscaping and gardening products such as pavers, composite decking, bagged concrete, masonry supplies, mulch, soil, and potting mixes - acquired CST, a regional producer of bagged mulches and soils in the Midwest.

, CRH's Oldcastle APG unit - a supplier of landscaping and gardening products such as pavers, composite decking, bagged concrete, masonry supplies, mulch, soil, and potting mixes - acquired CST, a regional producer of bagged mulches and soils in the Midwest. In December 2020 , Central Garden & Pet (the third leading supplier of lawn and garden consumables in the US in 2019) announced the acquisition of Green Garden, a leading supplier of vegetable, herb, and flower seed packets, seed starters, and plant nutrients in North America .

Lawn & Garden Consumables is now available from The Freedonia Group. This study covers the US market for lawn and garden consumables, which include packaged consumable products used in the maintenance of turf, gardens, borders, and other outside areas. Demand by product, market, and end user is shown at the manufacturers' level. Sales by product, end user, and distributor include distributor and retailer markups. Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are provided for lawn and garden consumables in current dollars.

Products include:

fertilizers

solid (or dry) - including granules, powders, spikes

liquids

pesticides

herbicides (selective or nonselective; pre-emergent or post-emergent)

insecticides

fungicides

rodenticides

animal repellents

growing media

packaged soil (potting soil, garden soil, topsoil, planting mix, soilless potting mixes)

soil amendments (bark, charcoal, compost, humus, limestone, manure, peat, perlite, sand, sphagnum peat moss, and vermiculite)

seeds (lawn and turf, including sod; flowers, shrub, and other ornamentals; vegetables, herbs and other edible gardening)

mulch and other ground covers

wood mulch and chips (conventional and colored)

rubber mulch

other mulch and ground coverings

other lawn and garden consumables, such as growth regulators, pH controls, stump removers, and biostimulants

Markets include:

residential

golf courses

government and institutional

commercial and industrial

commercial nurseries and garden centers, and other markets such as sod farms, cemeteries, and turf areas in privately owned sports venues

Distribution channels include:

home centers

mass merchandisers

garden centers

mail order/internet

hardware and feed stores

End users include:

consumer/DIY

professional/DIFM

lawn and landscaping service firms

landscaping and maintenance employees at golf courses and commercial, government, and institutional locations

nurseries and sod farms

