LAWLESS Beauty Announces Premiere Segment On QVC

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWLESS Beauty Founder and CEO, Annie Lawless, announces the brand's first hour-long segment airing September 27 / 28, 10 PM PST / 1am EST on QVC and QVC.com, a known leader in building brands through livestream video storytelling across multiple platforms. LAWLESS Beauty, known for their CLEAN AF range of cosmetics that never sacrifice payoff, performance, and pigmentation, will be unveiling their latest launch, Conseal the Deal Long-Wear Full-Coverage Foundation, as well as a range of product bundles specifically curated for the QVC customer.

"I was inspired to create a brand that fills a major need in the beauty space for clean, toxin-free makeup with beautiful ingredients that actually work and gives makeup-loving women and men the performance, quality, wear time, finish and packaging they want, need and expect," shares Annie Lawless, Founder and CEO of LAWLESS Beauty. "LAWLESS Beauty has grown tremendously since we launched on the QVC platforms in May 2021. It has been such an honor to work alongside the QVC team to connect with consumers on such a personal, highly engaging level while offering them high-quality, clean makeup at an affordable price."

"We are thrilled to have LAWLESS Beauty in our growing assortment of QVC Clean Beauty brands and to introduce the brand's latest product innovation," said Anna Baker, DMM of Beauty at QVC. " Annie Lawless brings our customers a unique perspective on clean beauty with products that don't sacrifice performance or results. We're excited that QVC can provide LAWLESS Beauty powerful platforms to share the stories behind the products and reach large audiences of engaged shoppers."

"QVC has exceeded all expectations," says LAWLESS Beauty President, Rachel Shelowitz. "After the continued success we've received since our QVC launch, we are so proud to be airing our first one-hour live show with the launch of our newest product, Conseal the Deal Long-Wear Full-Coverage Foundation."

In addition to Conseal the Deal Long-Wear Full-Coverage Foundation, the brand's hour-long premiere will also feature six new product bundles created especially for QVC including:

LAWLESS Beauty Prep & Set Duo

LAWLESS Beauty Foundation and Brush Set

LAWLESS Beauty Make Me Blush & Brush Set

LAWLESS Beauty Eyeshadow and Lipstick Set

LAWLESS Beauty Mascara Duo

LAWLESS Beauty Plumper Duo

About LAWLESS Beauty:LAWLESS Beauty is a mission-driven makeup brand committed to the principles of Clean | Quality | Effective | Fun! The brand name serves as the founding filter for all the brand does: breaks through the "laws" of clean beauty and creates clean makeup that is artistry-driven and long-wearing.

All LAWLESS Beauty products are free of ingredients that may be carcinogenic, toxic, hormone and endocrine-disrupting, and those that could be linked to certain cancers' potential formation. LAWLESS Beauty is Leaping Bunny certified, and the main principles of LAWLESS Beauty support the mission to challenge the status quo and strive to do better in beauty.

LAWLESS Beauty is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit LawlessBeauty.com

