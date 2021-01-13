Law Firm Welcomes New Partner And Promotes Three Associates

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ira Clair, Esq. retires after a 41-year career practicing law, Clair & Gjertsen, Esqs. welcomes Wendy Marie Weathers, Esq. as partner. The firm will now be known as Clair Gjertsen & Weathers PLLC.

Gary Gjertsen, Esq. who worked with Clair since they formed the practice in 1992, said: "It's been the opportunity of a lifetime to work with Ira to build a first-class law practice. His outstanding work and legacy are an inspiration to the firm, clients and legal community. We are proud to continue the firm's culture of innovation and collaboration as we partner with Wendy."

Prior to joining the firm, Weathers was senior managing attorney at Cabanillas & Associates, P.C. in charge of the Litigation and Consumer Bankruptcy Departments. She brings more than 20 years of experience representing both institutional lenders and borrowers in all aspects of the mortgage banking industry and residential foreclosures. Weathers currently serves as the President of the Westchester County Bar Association.

"Starting as adversaries over 20 years ago, Ira became a cherished mentor and confidant whose guidance continues for me today," Weathers said. "I am thrilled to join this firm that shares the same core qualities that I do - we are passionate about our clients and committed to providing direction with creativity, integrity and compassion."

Additionally, Mary Aufrecht, Erin K. Flynn and Brett M. Milchman have been promoted from associates to partners in the firm. Aufrecht has been with the firm for eight years and Flynn and Milchman have been with the firm for almost three years each. The three attorneys together are the engine that keeps the firm running.

"We are delighted to welcome Wendy, whose depth of knowledge in bankruptcy matters and impressive track record is widely recognized. Wendy is not only a fervent advocate of her clients, she is also extremely committed to the legal community," Gjertsen said. "Wendy, Mary, Erin and Brett will play a pivotal role as we evolve the firm."

Clair Gjersten & Weathers PLLC is located at 4 New King Street, Suite 140 in White Plains, New York. For more information, please visit www.cgwesq.com or call (914) 472-6202.

ABOUT CLAIR GJERTSEN & WEATHERS PLLC Clair Gjertsen & Weathers PLLC is a prominent defense firm headquartered in White Plains, New York. Practice areas include real estate, bankruptcy, foreclosure defense, landlord-tenant disputes, wills & estates and civil litigation. The firm represents individuals and businesses in the New York metro area, Long Island, Hudson Valley and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

