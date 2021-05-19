Law Firm Awards $100,000 In Scholarships To South Atlanta High Seniors

ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group will celebrate the Class of 2021 with its largest ever presentation of scholarships to South Atlanta High School seniors. Forty graduates will each receive $2500 "Making A Difference" College Scholarships, totaling $100,000, to further their academic studies. The students will receive oversized checks to commemorate their awards during a celebration at South Atlanta High School, 800 Hutchens Rd, SE Atlanta, on May 20, at 9:00 am.

Witherite Law Group founder and lead attorney Amy Witherite created the "Making A Difference" Scholarship in 2016 to provide financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities. Over the past six years, Witherite has awarded nearly $250,000 in scholarships to 150 students in Georgia and Texas. Furthermore, any student who receives a "Making A Difference" Scholarship upon high school graduation is eligible to renew the award as long as they maintain a 2.5 GPA and take at least six credit hours.

"Witherite Law Group puts people first. That is our promise to our clients and our community. It is an honor for our firm to partner with South Atlanta High School over the past three years to provide 70 students with scholarships to pursue their dreams," said Witherite. "These students are passionate about changing the world and we are proud to be a part of their journey."

Scholarship recipients will attend colleges across the country from Georgia State to the University of the Virgin Islands and they plan to pursue careers in Nursing, Business, Biology, Communications and more. "The scholarships provided by Witherite Law Group are vital for our students, as they consider their postgraduation plans, said Michelle Coates, South Atlanta High School Business Manager. "Many of the recipients are first-generation college students, who depend heavily on financial aid and scholarships to fund their education. Also, the flexibility of the "Making A Difference" Scholarships ensures students can use the money for tuition, housing, books, transportation or anything else they need to be successful in their college careers."

Media is invited to attend the ceremony to capture photos, video, and interviews with Amy Witherite, students, parents and South Atlanta High staff.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/law-firm-awards-100-000-in-scholarships-to-south-atlanta-high-seniors-301295178.html

SOURCE Witherite Law Group