Lauren Stansell Serves As 2021 President Of The Financial Planning Association® Of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to share that Lauren Stansell, CFP ®, Partner and Senior Financial Planner at Yeske Buie, will serve as the 2021 President of the Financial Planning Association ® (FPA ®) of San Francisco. As President, Lauren will be responsible for leading and facilitating monthly board and chapter meetings, overseeing chapter activities and the annual budget, and working with the Executive Team on goal planning and issue resolution.

Lauren is fit to excel at this position. Her responsibilities as President are not unlike her responsibilities as a Financial Planner, and she has been successfully serving Clients and building meaningful relationships with them throughout her eight-year career. In her work with Clients, Lauren regularly leads meetings, prepares and monitors a Client's financial plan and investments, and works with Clients and other professionals on their team to achieve their goals and pursue their Live Big ® life.

Additionally, Lauren has been a devoted member of the Financial Planning Association since 2011 and has held a number of leadership roles within its various organizations. In college, Lauren co-founded the FPA Student Chapter at Virginia Tech and served as the first President of the organization. As a professional, she has served as the Co-Director of NexGen for the FPA of the National Capital Area, Director of Marketing and Communications for the FPA of San Francisco, and was the President-Elect of the FPA of San Francisco in 2020. She is also a graduate of FPA's Residency Program and had the honor of serving as a Mentor to the Residents at the June 2019 Residency Program.

In talking about her role as President and her commitment to FPA, Lauren shared, "FPA is such a good way to meet and engage with professionals with similar interests, learn from and share with others, and get new ideas. It is a very important community to me, and I am excited to continue my involvement."

Learn more about Lauren and Yeske Buie at www.YeBu.com.

Contact: Lauren Mireles, Lauren@YeBu.com, 800-772-1887

