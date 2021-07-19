Lauren Shin Joins Korn Ferry As Senior Member Of Firm's Board & CEO Services And Global Consumer Practice

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Lauren Shin has joined the firm as a senior member of the Board & CEO Services and Global Consumer Practice.

Korn Ferry (KFY) - Get Report today announced that Lauren Shin has joined the firm as a senior member of the Board & CEO Services and Global Consumer Practice. She is based in the firm's New York office.

Shin joins Korn Ferry from a global search and advisory firm where she led the North America Luxury, Fashion and Beauty Practice working across a broad range of consumer verticals, including fashion and lifestyle, beauty and personal care, and other consumer packaged goods. Prior to this, she worked in another executive search firm where she played a key role in developing the Global Luxury, Fashion & Beauty practice.

"Lauren brings to Korn Ferry an exceptional track record of success, impeccable consumer industry knowledge and relationships at the highest levels," said Doug Charles, President, Global Consumer Market, Korn Ferry. "Her understanding of the talent and leadership issues facing today's senior executives and organizations, and the dramatic shifts impacting today's workplace will be a great fit for Korn Ferry and our clients. We are thrilled to have Lauren on our team."

In addition to her search and advisory experience Shin has held a variety of senior leadership roles in strategy, business development and finance at Liz Claiborne, Ralph Lauren and NBC Universal. Earlier in her career she was an investment banker, most recently working with Morgan Stanley's Media & Communications Mergers & Acquisitions department based in London and New York.

Throughout her career, Shin has worked closely with C-suite executives and Boards, and has vast experience offering leadership advisory services, including assessment and development, succession planning and organizational transformation assignments.

Shin holds a B.S. in accounting and international business from the NYU Stern School of Business and an M.B.A. from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

