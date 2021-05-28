Laureate Education Announces Closing Of Sale Of Its Operations In Brazil

BALTIMORE, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) today announced that it has closed the previously announced sale of its higher education institutions in Brazil to Ânima Holding S.

BALTIMORE, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) - Get Report today announced that it has closed the previously announced sale of its higher education institutions in Brazil to Ânima Holding S.A. (B3: ANIM3).

Ânima is one of the largest private higher education organizations in Brazil, with around 140,000 students in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Bahia and Sergipe. Ânima's mission is to build a national network of educational institutions committed to quality, innovation and assessment of the learning process and integrated with the regional culture.

The transaction, which closed on the terms previously disclosed, resulted from Laureate's previously announced efforts to explore strategic alternatives for each of its businesses in order to unlock shareholder value.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Laureate, Eilif Serck-Hanssen, said: "We wish the institutions and Ânima well as they continue to deliver quality education with high employability and student satisfaction outcomes."

About Laureate Education, Inc.At Laureate Education, Inc., we understand the transformative power of education. For more than 22 years, we have remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. We know that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. Our longstanding commitment to operating with purpose is evidenced by becoming the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@laureate.net

Media Contact: Adam Smith Laureate Education, Inc. adam.smith@laureate.net U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laureate-education-announces-closing-of-sale-of-its-operations-in-brazil-301301827.html

SOURCE Laureate Education