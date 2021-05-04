Laura Weiss Joins Newfront Insurance's Rapidly Growing Producer Ranks

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Laura Weiss on board as a Principal and Commercial Insurance Broker. Laura joins Newfront from Euler Hermes, where she specialized in Trade Credit Insurance. Ms. Weiss has over 15 years of experience as a sales leader at technology and Fortune 500 companies.

"We're delighted to have a Principal of Ms. Weiss' caliber joining our team," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "She brings to Newfront a wealth of expertise, sound leadership, and a successful track record building a practice in credit insurance. Ms. Weiss deeply shares our conviction that our industry can provide far more value to its clients, and shares our excitement for the ways Newfront is leveraging technology to promote a better client experience."

"Based on everything I've witnessed in the industry throughout my career, I believe that Newfront is uniquely positioned to drive this industry forward through its technology and insurance leadership," said Ms. Weiss. "I'm so pleased to join a forward-thinking team and collaborative environment like Newfront's — I've never experienced anything like it." Ms. Weiss is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Newfront InsuranceFounded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.Contact: Hemant Tyagi, hemant.tyagi@newfront.com

SOURCE Newfront Insurance