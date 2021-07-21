Laura Schupbach (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report announced today that Tanya Sanders will be the new head of Wells Fargo Auto. She brings over two decades of financial services experience to the role and succeeds Laura Schupbach, who recently announced her decision to retire after 26 years with Wells Fargo.

Sanders has been with Wells Fargo since 2019 and brings experience from numerous leadership positions within the auto finance industry to her new role. Most recently, she led Auto's Transformation team and before that led Auto's Underwriting and Fulfillment group. Prior to joining Wells Fargo, Sanders was the managing director of Business Operations for Chase Auto, where she oversaw shared services operations for retail and private label auto originations. She also held leadership roles at Bank of America and General Electric in auto, small business, business banking, and consumer finance businesses. Over the course of her career, she has earned experience in sales, strategy and business development, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate audit. Tanya received her Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University and MBA from the University of Florida. Sanders is the co-chair for Wells Fargo Consumer Lending's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council and a member of the American Financial Services Association board of directors, where she also serves as a committee chair for the Women's Leadership Council.

"Tanya has been instrumental in laying the foundation for Wells Fargo Auto to leverage more automation and digital capabilities to deliver for our dealers and customers," said Mike Weinbach, CEO of Consumer Lending at Wells Fargo. "Her experience and vision, coupled with the strong team she is inheriting, position the business for a bright future."

Schupbach's retirement comes after a financial services career that spans nearly three decades. She joined Wells Fargo in 1995 and held senior-level positions across the bank throughout her career. She was selected to lead Auto in 2017 and led the team through a successful transformation of the business designed to make it more nimble, scalable, and ready to compete in a fast-changing industry. Before leading the Auto business, she led Wells Fargo Insurance for several years and held senior Finance leadership roles for various business units in addition to leading several companywide special projects.

"As a leader, Laura cared deeply for her team and was committed to helping the business transform into what it is today," said Weinbach. "I'm grateful for her dedication and focus on doing what's right for customers and leading Auto through both a business transformation and a pandemic. I wish her all the best in her retirement."

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and business. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Forward-Looking Statements" discussion in Wells Fargo's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as well as to Wells Fargo's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, available on its website at www.sec.gov.

