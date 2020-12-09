Laura Niklason To Speak At Milken Institute Future Of Health Summit

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humacyte President and CEO Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D. will speak at the renowned Milken Institute Future of Health Summit on Wednesday, December 9 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

In a session entitled Bringing It All Together: Innovations in Technology to Change Treatment and Care, Dr. Niklason joins Arjun Desai (Insightec); Robert Greenberg (Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research); and Robert Nelsen (ARCH Venture Partners) to explore how biomedical technologies can drastically improve patients' lives. Specifically, Dr. Niklason will address unique advantages in the field of bioengineering. The discussion will be moderated by Erin Brodwin (Health Tech Correspondent, STAT).

Dr. Niklason is a world leader in cellular therapies and regenerative medicine, who founded Humacyte, Inc. in 2005. "The Milken event is an exciting and ideal forum to transmit cutting edge and first-in-class technologies to a broader audience. I am excited that Humacyte is able to participate this year!" says Niklason.

Among the 175 experts participating at this year's event are Anthony Fauci (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases); Alex Azar (US Health and Human Services); Nancy Brown (American Heart Association); Francis Collins (National Institutes of Health); Victor Dzau (US National Academy of Medicine); Margaret Hamburg (US Food and Drug Administration); Albert Bourla (Pfizer, Inc.); Joshua Gordon (National Institute of Mental Health); Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson); and members of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

All 40 sessions of the virtual three-day Future of Health Summit will be livestreamed. The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank devoted to helping people build meaningful lives. To learn more, visit futureofhealthsummit.org.

About HumacyteHumacyte, Inc., a privately held regenerative medicine company based in Durham, North Carolina, is pioneering the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, universally implantable, bioengineered human tissues to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. We believe our technology has the potential to overcome limitations in existing standards of care and address the lack of significant innovation in products that support tissue repair, reconstruction and replacement. We are leveraging our novel, best-in-class, scalable technology platform to develop proprietary, bioengineered, acellular human tissues that are designed to regenerate and have been demonstrated to become the patient's own living tissue. Our goal is to develop and manufacture these tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. These efforts, if approved, would benefit people with traumatic injuries, End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), and peripheral arterial disease (PAD), and could potentially help patients needing vascular reconstruction and Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG). Humacyte was co-founded in 2005 by Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., a world leader in cellular therapies/regenerative medicine and adjunct professor at Yale University; biomedical engineer Dr. Shannon Dahl; and molecular biologist Dr. Juliana Blum. Visit humacyte.com for more information.

