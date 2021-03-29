Laura Hawkinson Joins Energy Distribution Partners

CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new Operational Analyst for Energy Distribution Partners' ( EDP), Laura Hawkinson is responsible for producing impactful management reporting. Hawkinson has spent her entire career within the propane industry and has always had the mindset of a goal-driven leader, allowing her to achieve success at all levels of her professional career. Hawkinson states, "I am very excited to be a part of the talented team at EDP where the organization is keenly focused on growth and operational efficiency. In my role, I will help drive those goals by providing leadership with meaningful reporting and visibility tools to maximize company performance and profitability."

With her sharp mind and continued success in developing plans that have proven to be successful, EDP and the industry will have the ability to witness first-hand the positive impact of striving to exceed expectations at an operational level.

EDP welcomes Laura Hawkinson to our organization. With the exponential growth of our company and continued demand for success, her role is essential in ensuring EDP continues to hold its values to a high standard across all facets of the business.

About Energy Distribution Partners

Energy Distribution Partners (EDP) is a rapidly growing company with the deep experience in retail and commercial propane sales, operations, and finance. We provide safe, reliable propane service to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers from New York to California.

We service more than 160,000 customers in 11 states, with a presence in rural America as well as in major metropolitan areas. We have become a significant player in the propane industry, recently recognized as one of the 7 th largest independent multi-state marketers, selling more than 120 million gallons of propane and light fuels in 2020.

Since our inception in 2012, EDP has helped more than 25 owners of well-run propane businesses transition to their own "next chapter" while benefiting everyone involved.

