Laundry Scent Booster Sales To More Than Double, Surpassing US$ 1.3 Bn By 2031

A recent study conducted on the laundry scent boosters market by Fact.MR offers insights into key growth drivers, trend, opportunities, and challenges impacting the market. The report highlights key factors propelling the laundry scent boosters demand outlook in terms of use case, fragrance, form, claim, packaging, and sales channel

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the survey by Fact.MR, the global laundry scent boosters market is estimated to total a valuation of US$ 497 million in 2021. Driven by the growing consumer awareness about maintaining hygiene, the market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion through 2031.

Historically, the market registered a growth of 8.2% between 2016 and 2020. Consumers across the globe are increasingly becoming concerned about keeping their clothes clean, especially with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Driven by this, the sale of laundry scent boosters is likely to rise at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Consumers around the world have become more willing to adopt new ways of laundry cleaning. This has presented impressive opportunities to the market players. Focus on innovations is therefore at all-time high. For instance, some of the leading manufacturers are including active ingredients to offer higher quality of scent boosters. Driven by these trends, the sales of liquid laundry scents are expected to increase by 11.8% CAGR through the assessment period.

As per Fact.MR, online sales channels are poised to expand at an impressive CAGR of 12.8%, accounting for nearly 23% of the sales in 2021. Expansion of e-commerce in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and others, will help online sales channels contribute nearly 29% of the global sales by the end of the assessment period.

"Leading laundry scent boosters companies are shifting their focus towards new product development with innovative fragrances. They also are using natural ingredients to meet the changing consumer preference in favor of organic products," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Laundry Scent Booster Market Survey

The global demand for laundry scent boosters is forecast to register a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.7% between 2020 and 2021.

The U.S. is expected to lead North America market, accounting for sales revenue of nearly US$ 163 million over the assessment period.

market, accounting for sales revenue of nearly over the assessment period. The laundry scent boosters market in the U.K. is estimated to hold the highest share in Europe , expanding at a healthy CAGR of 7.6% through 2031.

, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 7.6% through 2031. The Germany market is projected to contribute a revenue share of more than US$ 42.5 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% by the end of the next decade.

market is projected to contribute a revenue share of more than in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% by the end of the next decade. Based on form, the liquid laundry scent booster is anticipated to account for 63% of the market share.

Key Drivers

Rising concerns regarding health and hygiene among global population is spurring the sales of laundry scent boosters.

Growing number of working women is expected to help driving the growth of the market.

Key Restraints

Lack of acceptance among low-income consumers in the emerging economies is hampering the sales of laundry scent boosters.

Presence of substitutes such as scented detergents is posing a challenge for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players are focusing on introducing new products with different fragrances to expand their product portfolio and entering into strategic mergers, collaborations, and acquisition with other industry player to increase their sales across various regions. For instance,

In 2020, Firmenich, one of the largest fragrance and taste companies headquartered in Switzerland , introduced its new product line for laundry care. It is the world's first laundry care fragrances infused with AI (artificial intelligence) with human creativity.

, introduced its new product line for laundry care. It is the world's first laundry care fragrances infused with AI (artificial intelligence) with human creativity. Gain, a leading laundry detergent manufacturer, announced introducing new laundry care product, Original Fireworks In-Wash Scent Booster. The company states that fragrance in the clothes can last up to 12 weeks in storage.

Some of the leading market players operating in the laundry scent boosters market profiled by Fact.MR are:

More Valuable Insights on Laundry Scent Booster Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global laundry scent boosters market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in laundry scent boosters market with detailed segmentation:

By Use Case:

In-wash Laundry Scent Boosters



After-wash Laundry Scent Boosters

By Fragrance:

Floral Laundry Scent Boosters



Fresh Laundry Scent Boosters



Apple Laundry Scent Boosters



Lavender Laundry Scent Boosters



Linen Laundry Scent Boosters



Vanilla Laundry Scent Boosters



Wood Laundry Scent Boosters



Others

By Form:

Laundry Scent Booster Beads



Laundry Scent Booster Crystals



Laundry Scent Booster Pacs



Laundry Scent Booster Liquid



Laundry Scent Booster Sprays



Laundry Scent Booster Powder

By Claim (% demand assessment):

No Artificial Additives



Biodegradable



Cruelty-free



Recyclable



Natural



Vegan



Paraben-free

By Packaging Type:

Laundry Scent Booster Bottles



Laundry Scent Booster Tubs



Laundry Scent Booster Sachets/Pouches

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales of Laundry Scent Boosters



Modern Trade





Convenience Stores





Discount Stores





Multi Brand Stores





Mom and Pop Stores





Drug Stores





Independent Retailers





Other Sales Channels



Online Sales of Laundry Scent Booster



Company Websites





Third-party Online Sales

Key Questions Covered in the Laundry Scent Booster Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for laundry scent boosters market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into laundry scent boosters demand outlook for 2021-2031

Laundry scent boosters market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Laundry scent boosters market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

