Launching Today, New 'All In For Kids Fund' Will Work To Prevent Childhood Adversity

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futures Without Violence today announced the launch of the All In For Kids Fund with a $5 million seed investment from Genentech and $1.5 million from Blue Shield of California Foundation. The new multi-donor fund is the first of its kind focused on preventing traumatic childhood experiences and supporting Bay Area families and communities affected by trauma and domestic violence -- both of which are being caused or worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. In California, one in seven children experience trauma by age five, with disproportionately higher rates among Black, Indigenous and Latinx communities. Domestic violence affects two out of three Californians, either directly or indirectly.

A growing body of research shows that repeated exposure to traumatic stress caused by domestic violence, abuse, neglect or other stressors like poverty and discrimination can harm children's developing brains and bodies, over time resulting in higher rates of life-threatening diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, asthma and Alzheimer's. Childhood exposure to domestic violence is a risk factor for future domestic violence. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) can also limit life opportunities like completing high school and achieving economic success.

The All In For Kids Fund will invest in pioneering, community-led strategies and policy changes that protect children from trauma and provide more comprehensive health, safety, education, housing and economic supports for caregivers and families. The announcement of the Fund comes at the launch of the All In For Kids Virtual Series, which will feature three free 15-minute social media summits every day at 4:00 p.m. PST from December 7-9. More information about the series can be found at www.AllinForKidsCA.org.

"Childhood trauma is a predictor of healthcare disparities, and for the past several years we've committed our resources, expertise and employee passion to help build a movement to address this complex issue," said Kristin Campbell Reed, Executive Director of Corporate and Employee Giving at Genentech. "We recognize that a challenge as multifaceted as childhood trauma cannot be solved by any one approach, or any one funder. By pooling our resources through the All In For Kids Fund, we can make so much more progress toward mitigating the impacts of trauma and promoting a fundamentally different way of supporting kids and families across the Bay Area."

The All In For Kids Fund will invest in selected Bay Area community collaboratives and policy coalitions working to interrupt and prevent childhood adversity. This initiative intends to transform the wellbeing of children by facilitating a new level of collaboration and cooperation among existing systems that serve them, so that they are less siloed, more intentional about prevention and racial equity, and make it easier for children and families to get help. The initiative will also include the voices of families in the policy framework and prioritize solutions that are co-created by families.

"The All In For Kids Fund will support Bay Area families that currently navigate fragmented systems, missing critical opportunities for healing and prevention. To break the cycle of domestic violence we must reduce childhood exposure to violence in the home," said Debbie Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Shield of California Foundation. "The project will bring together the experiences of families, with a focus on racial equity, to prevent domestic violence and childhood adversity. By strengthening and supporting the systems that care for children, we can have a positive impact today, and lay the groundwork for a future without domestic violence and childhood trauma."

At a time when the state is moving to address inequities in economic policies, housing and food security, the All In For Kids Fund aims to seed innovation and incentivize collaboration by uniting Bay Area donors who are committed to supporting the region's low-income families who are especially vulnerable to compounded trauma from health inequities.

"All In For Kids brings so much hope, and just when we need it the most," said Esta Soler, President and Founder of Futures Without Violence, which will administer the new fund. "This is a smart, strategic initiative with tremendous potential to find new ways to interrupt childhood adversity and intergenerational trauma, and advance racial and economic justice. Children and families can heal if we put support systems in place, work together and listen to families - at home, in the community, at school, and in the doctor's office - and address the underlying conditions that cause adversity. We are so grateful to Genentech and Blue Shield of California Foundation for making the All In For Kids Fund possible."

All In For Kids Virtual Series and Fund Announcement

Monday, December 7 - Wednesday, December 9, with new segments launching daily at 4:00 p.m. PST

The All In For Kids virtual series is a Bay Area initiative to raise awareness about the negative health effects of early childhood trauma, and how we can all help create healthier futures for kids and families. The series feature three free 15-minute summits -- each designed for a specific audience: healthcare providers, parents and caregivers, and educators --- and will offer advice, solutions, wellness tips and more from an inspiring lineup of speakers including:

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris , Surgeon General of California

Lisa Ling of CNN's This is Life

Dr. Aletha Maybank , Chief Health Equity Officer of the American Medical Association

Ki Sung of KQED MindShift

Visit AllinForKids.org to learn more and register to attend.

All In For Kids is also supported by Lisa Stone Pritzker Family Foundation, Susie Sarlo Family Fund and Zellerbach Family Foundation. More information on All In For Kids is available at w ww.AllinForKidsCA.org .

ABOUT FUTURES WITHOUT VIOLENCE:For more than 30 years, FUTURES has been providing groundbreaking programs, policies and campaigns that empower individuals and organizations working to end violence against women and children around the world. Striving to reach new audiences and transform social norms, FUTURES trains professionals such as doctors, nurses, judges and athletic coaches on improving responses to violence and abuse. FUTURES also works with advocates, policymakers and others to build sustainable community leadership and educate people everywhere about the importance of respect and healthy relationships.

