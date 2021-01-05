Launch Of Unconventional Book For Overcoming Challenges To Be Streamed On New Multicultural Platform

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multimedia company Heart Of Hollywood Motion Pictures is set to stream the televised launch of an unconventional book meant to help readers deal with challenging times and potentially increase their...

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multimedia company Heart Of Hollywood Motion Pictures is set to stream the televised launch of an unconventional book meant to help readers deal with challenging times and potentially increase their self-confidence and sense of well-being in 2021 and beyond.

The Choose to Prevail Show was shot as a COVID-safer alternative to an in-person signing. It will be available for streaming on January 10 th, 2021 on Heart Of Hollywood Cinema, a brand-new platform created by Heart Of Hollywood Motion Pictures. The platform, currently in its prelaunch period, will offer diverse, inclusive content.

Choose to Prevail is a concise motivational book by communications expert Sandy Rodriguez. Readers might "adapt to… circumstances and make the most out of any opportunity," says Mayra Mangal, from People en Español Magazine. "Reading Choose to Prevail is like having coffee with a kind, insightful and endlessly patient friend," states Eric Weiner, author of bestsellers such as The Socrates Express: In Search of Life Lessons from Dead Philosophers. "The author makes spot-on observations... you can't help but think she is describing you," writes BookTrib. "With so many uncertainties in today's terrifying world, it is a breath of fresh air," according to Readers' Favorite.

The show features Rodriguez, former editorial coordinator for Reforma, one of the most influential newspapers in Latin America. She has translated tens of books from English to Spanish for major publishing houses. These include medical and business books, novels, and titles focused on personal growth by popular authors such as Louise Hay, Nick Vujicic, and Neale Donald Walsch.

Joining the author are historical novelist Michael Molinski, Senior Editor at Investor's Business Daily, and financial expert Alain Romero. Also present are actor and podcaster Will Tomi (Rethinq podcast), writer and podcaster Godwin Chan (Digital Introverts podcast), and former MTV Marketing Director Juan Meyer, currently CEO of Mexican lifestyle website En Cinco. Original rock music for the event was composed by Eva Luna and Roberto Tejada. Sommelier Angelo Rivas created book-inspired drink recipes, to be sent to initial viewers.

Access codes for the Choose to Prevail Show must be requested through https://www.heartofhollywoodmagazine.com/product-page/choose-to-prevail-show-premiere .

Show trailer: shorturl.at/bdi14

The book is available through retailers such as Amazon ( https://cutt.ly/Sji3Yry), BarnesandNoble.com, Target.com and Walmart eBooks.

Information about Heart of Hollywood Motion Pictures and Heart of Hollywood Cinema: 272346@email4pr.com Heart Of Hollywood Motion Pictures: (323) 204-3133 Alex Erwin: (323) 705-2111

