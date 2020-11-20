Launch Of Titan Funding's Newest Private Lending Fund Offers Investors High Returns

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge lender Titan Funding, with seven years' experience in the private debt market, is ready to launch a new private lending fund with the expectation of deploying capital in Q1 2021. Private lending, collateralized by real estate, has been proven to provide reliable, stable income that consistently outperforms the more volatile stock market. Titan Fund 1 LLC will offer a full range of investment opportunities.

Real estate debt funds benefit from diversification, to mitigate risk, and collateralization with real estate-backed investment; while offering investors the chance to invest in commercial real estate without the hassles involved in becoming a landlord.

"We have engaged a team of highly qualified professionals to assist with the fund, including Geraci, LLP as legal counsel, Berkowitz Pollack and Brant as auditors, and Keefe McCullough as fund administrator," says Titan Funding President Edward Piazza. "All of our investors have full access to our underwriting and loan documentation."About Titan Fund 1, LLC:

Loans are secured by mortgages or deeds of trust on commercial real estate projects, mainly in the eastern part of the US

Targeted loan-to-value ratios are between 60% to 70% (75% maximum)

Targeted asset classes are: Non-owner-occupied, single-family residential; multi-family properties; commercial; construction; and unimproved, entitled land

Projections show 7.5% preferred returns paid monthly; 75% of net profits are distributed quarterly with a target return of 15%

Minimum investment is $100,000 with investments up to $100 million accepted

Real estate debt funds offer stable, reliable returns that - over time - continue to outperform more volatile equity and bond markets. Alignment between investors and fund managers means that managers don't make money unless investors do.Titan Funding has a team of highly experienced CEOs, investment professionals, and entrepreneurs. The company offers a single source for debt, equity, and investment capital. Titan Funding prides itself on an outside-the-box approach to problem solving.

