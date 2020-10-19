Launch Of New Product Line For ERRC

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSignals is pleased to announce the launch of a new emergency responder radio coverage (ERRC) product line for senior living and long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) facilities. In-building radio coverage plays a critical role in case of an emergency by ensuring that emergency responders' radios work everywhere inside the building.

The International Fire Code has required in-building emergency responder radio coverage for all new construction since 2009 (IFC 510) and has subsequently been revised in 2015 and 2018 to include existing buildings unless waived by a fire official. As a result, many existing senior living and LTPAC facilities are now finding themselves subject to ERRC requirements, which often vary from one municipality to another. In addition, renovations often introduce new radio signal obstacles, making it important to re-evaluate and update any existing ERRC systems.

Most jurisdictions across the US now require ERRC certification prior to the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy for new MDU construction.

Masonry, steel, and concrete walls along with multiple walls and floor levels can block radio signals. When emergency responders enter a building in response to an emergency, their portable radios can be rendered useless in buildings lacking adequate radio coverage.

HealthSignals' in-building ERRC platforms bring facilities into compliance and solves the problem of inadequate radio coverage by boosting radio signals throughout a facility — including in areas that would otherwise lack radio signals completely. These systems will cover VHF/UHF/700-800 MHz frequency spectrums.

The new ERRC product line includes design, engineering, implementation, initial testing and annual certifications for the ultimate in peace of mind and reliability. This product is suitable for new, existing, and renovated facilities. HealthSignals' services cover the entire spectrum of communications in senior living facilities ranging from medical staff and resident needs to emergency responder radio coverage.

