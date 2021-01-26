Launch Inc. Year-In-Review: 2020 Highlights And Plans For The Future

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch, a membership-based production & livestreaming service focused on music & the performing arts, marked a successful 2020, hosting nine virtual music festivals, creating five concurrent livestreaming channels, with over 400 shows, featuring nearly 800 artists, and gaining over 155,000 viewers worldwide.

Launch traces its roots to an independent New York City concert production company, which transformed into an all-virtual livestream model in April 2020, becoming the first interactive live-streaming music venue online with a direct revenue-share model with artists.

In late 2020, Launch partnered with United Kingdom-based stadium EDM group LZ7 for the Virtual Illuminate Tour on Launch garnering over 1600 viewers from over 12 countries across 4 continents. Additionally, they forged a strategic agreement with legendary Queens, New York based Colosseum Battle Rap League which continues to see a rise in viewership.

As Launch continues to grow, so does its team. In December 2020, Ed Young, co-founder of The Source Magazine, and co-chair of the advisory board of the Universal Hip-Hop Museum, joined as Chief Strategy Officer. Princeton University Visiting Lecturer, David Bowie protégé, artist and director Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, whose work helped launch the solo careers of Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, joined as Chief Marketing Officer.

Launch is preparing to produce the FreshLayers Festival on January 29 th benefitting The Felix Organization, a non-profit that provides inspiring opportunities and new experiences to enrich the lives of children who are growing up in the foster care system. The festival boasts over 20 artists, including Hip-Hop legend Darryl "DMC" McDaniel of Run DMC. For donation and festival information, click here.

"With such uncertainty in the world, it is vital to have a flexible business strategy to be able to execute our mission to promote arts and music," said Brian Stollery, CEO and Co-Founder of Launch. "I couldn't be prouder of our team and what we've accomplished over the past year, or more excited for the future of this business."

About Launch Launch is a livestreaming music membership service producing unique consumer offerings including online concerts and music programming featuring emergent artists and veteran talent from around the world.

