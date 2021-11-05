Lattice To Host Webinar On Low Power Edge AI/ML Development With SensAI Solution Stack

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, will host a free webinar on developing low power Edge AI/ML applications using the award-winning Lattice sensAI™ solution stack on Wednesday, Nov.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - Get Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Report, the low power programmable leader, will host a free webinar on developing low power Edge AI/ML applications using the award-winning Lattice sensAI™ solution stack on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 for system and application engineers looking to quickly add more intelligence to their designs.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Delivering High Performance Edge Intelligence Using Low Power FPGAs

When: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST / 10:00 AM CST / 8:00 AM PST

Where: https://bit.ly/3bnS6f1 (Advance registration required)

Demand is increasing for low power AI/ML inferencing capabilities like object detection and classification across multiple markets. With Lattice sensAI, AI/ML models can be trained to support a range of applications that require low power operation at the Edge, including Client devices. And, by combining the necessary FPGA hardware, software, and IP into a comprehensive solution, Lattice sensAI helps accelerate customer time to market.

For more information about the Lattice sensAI solution stack, please visit www.latticesemi.com/sensAI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005229/en/