Lattice To Deliver Keynote Address At Prestigious FPGA-Conference Europe

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - Get Report, the low power programmable leader, today announced its Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Esam Elashmawi will give a keynote address at the prestigious FPGA-Conference at 1:30 PM (CET) on September 29 th 2020. During his presentation, Elashmawi will detail how and why small form factor, low power FPGAs are a compelling hardware platform for adding processing and hardware security to embedded devices in industrial, automotive, and communications applications including Edge AI, embedded vision, and 5G system management.

Topic: Enabling Smart and Secure Embedded Designs with Low Power FPGAs When: Tuesday, September 29 th, 2020 at 1:30 PM CET Where: https://www.fpga-conference.eu/en

In a second presentation on September 30 th, Christian Michel, Senior Field Application Engineer at Lattice, will deliver an overview of Lattice's latest application specific and general purpose low power FPGAs, comprehensive solutions stacks for Edge AI and embedded vision, and easy-to-use development software. Highlights will include the company's CrossLink™-NX FPGA for embedded vision, featuring class-leading low power performance and a fast and versatile MIPI D-PHY interface, and easy-to-use Lattice Radiant® design software.

Topic:Speed-dating Lattice Latest Evaluation Boards, Demonstrators, Demo/Reference Designs When: Wednesday, September 30 th, 2020 at 11:00 AM CET Where: https://www.fpga-conference.eu/en

The FPGA-Conference is an annual event drawing speakers and attendees from around the world. Organized by leading German publication, ELEKTRONIKPRAXIS, and the FPGA training center PLC2, the conference focuses on user-oriented, practically-applicable FPGA solutions that developers can quickly integrate into their current projects. This year's event is virtual.

For more information about the CrossLink-NX family of low power FPGAs for embedded vision, please visit http://www.latticesemi.com/CrossLink-NX.

For more information about Lattice Radiant design software, please visit http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeRadiant.

