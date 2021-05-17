Lattice Semiconductor Wins Global InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2021

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry™ solution stack and the Lattice SupplyGuard™ supply chain security service won the 2021 Global InfoSec "Cutting Edge in Embedded...

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - Get Report, the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry™ solution stack and the Lattice SupplyGuard™ supply chain security service won the 2021 Global InfoSec "Cutting Edge in Embedded Security" Award from Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"Hardware security solutions are increasingly important to a range of applications, including communications, compute, industrial, automotive, and consumer. Our Sentry solution stack and SupplyGuard service enable NIST-compliant, nanosecond reactive, next-generation firmware security capable of protecting systems throughout their lifecycle," said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, Lattice. "We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards in the industry from Cyber Defense Magazine."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Lattice Semiconductor is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and for consideration for deployment in your environment," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The award will be delivered during a virtual ceremony at RSA Conference 2021.

Lattice's Sentry solution stack is a robust combination of customizable embedded software, reference designs, IP, and development tools for accelerating the implementation of secure systems compliant with NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP-800-193). The Lattice SupplyGuard service extends the system protection provided by the Sentry stack throughout today's challenging and rapidly changing supply chain by delivering factory-locked devices protected against attacks like cloning and malware insertion.

For more information about Lattice Sentry solutions stack, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSentry.

For more information about Lattice SupplyGuard, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSupplyGuard.

