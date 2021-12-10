Lattice Semiconductor Wins Back-to-back GSA Most Respected Semiconductor Company Awards

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it was selected as the winner of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) 2021 Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award for the second year...

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - Get Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Report, the low power programmable leader, today announced that it was selected as the winner of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) 2021 Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award for the second year in a row. The award recognizes companies that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, innovation, execution, and future opportunity, as determined by votes from GSA members.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice, said, "On behalf of all Lattice team members around the world, I thank the GSA for once again honoring Lattice with this prestigious award. I'm profoundly grateful to be part of such a creative and dedicated team. We look forward to continuing to unlock the full potential of Lattice based on the strength of our leadership portfolio of low power FPGAs and award-winning solution stacks."

"The GSA congratulates Lattice Semiconductor on winning the 2021 Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award," said Jodi Shelton, GSA CEO and co-founder. "We present this award to companies showcasing unparalleled excellence through their contributions to the industry, and we look forward to seeing how Lattice continues to innovate in the coming years."

The annual GSA Awards celebrate the accomplishments of the semiconductor industry and honor the best performing companies and top leaders. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ semiconductor industry.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) - Get Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Report is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

About GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents more than 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.

