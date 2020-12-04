Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2020 GSA Most Respected Semiconductor Company Award

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - Get Report, the low power programmable leader, today announced the company won a Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) 2020 Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award. The award recognizes companies for their vision, technology, and market leadership as determined by votes from GSA members.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice, said, "On behalf of the entire Lattice Semiconductor team, I thank the GSA for this recognition. I also want to congratulate my Lattice teammates on this award and on their creativity, dedication, and outstanding teamwork. We look forward to continuing to unlock the full potential of Lattice as we accelerate adoption of Lattice's low power FPGAs and solutions stacks across our target markets."

This year's virtual ceremony was attended by nearly 1,500 global executives in the semiconductor and technology industries. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ global semiconductor industry.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) - Get Report is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005614/en/