Lattice Semiconductor To Present At The Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to meet with institutional investors virtually at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor's strategy and recent financial results.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) - Get Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Report is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

