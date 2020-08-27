Lattice Semiconductor Showcases Latest Advancements In Low Power Embedded Vision And Edge AI Solutions At The Virtual Embedded Vision Summit

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is a Gold level sponsor of the Embedded Vision Summit 2020 (EVS), the premier conference for innovators adding computer vision and AI to products.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor, the low power programmable leader

What: Embedded Vision Summit 2020

When: September 15 th and 17 th / September 22 nd and 24 th, 2020

Where: https://embeddedvisionsummit.com/

Lattice will feature the CrossLink™-NX family of FPGAs for embedded vision and processing and the award-winning Lattice sensAI™ and Lattice mVision™ solutions stacks during the online exhibition sessions on September 15 th and 17 th, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM PDT. For attendees in Asia, Lattice will host a session on September 15 th, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM PDT (September 16 th, 2020 9:00 to 11:00 AM China Standard Time) and a session on September 17 th from 7:00 to 9:00 AM PDT (September 17 th, 2020 4:00 to 6:00 PM Central Europe Summer Time) for those in Europe.

Lattice will demonstrate the capabilities of the CrossLink-NX FPGA family, the first device designed using the Lattice Nexus™ FPGA development platform, which is the first platform in the industry to use 28 nm FD-SOI manufacturing technology. Demonstrations will include a CrossLink-NX FPGA performing human presence detection and counting, while another CrossLink-NX board will illustrate the device's camera aggregation capabilities for embedded vision applications. Additionally, a Lattice sensAI user awareness kit will show a tiny, ultra-low power iCE40 UltraPlus™ FPGA using the sensAI algorithm to detect and analyze human activity at a computer workstation.

For the partner demonstrations, Lattice will team with Helion-Vision to bring their industry-leading IONOS ISP (Image Signal Processing) IP portfolio to the Lattice CrossLink-NX and ECP5™ FPGAs. This demonstration will show the quality of Helion-Vision's image processing algorithms, along with optional features like image overlay. Ignitarium Technology Solutions, experts in applied AI technology, will show how efficient ML/AI algorithms in the Lattice ECP5 FPGA can perform complex tasks, such as identifying defective products as they move along a conveyor belt.

"Designers are looking for ways to speed up time to market for embedded vision and Edge AI applications," said Hussein Osman, Market Segment Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. "At the Embedded Vision Summit, Lattice will demonstrate the capabilities of our small form factor, low power FPGAs and attendees will see the benefits of our award-winning Lattice sensAI and Lattice mVision solutions stacks, and how they accelerate intelligence at the Edge."

In addition, Lattice Fellow Hoon Choi will deliver a technical presentation, "Machine Learning-based Perception on a Tiny, Low Power FPGA," in the "Enabling Technologies" track on September 17 th from 10:30 - 11:00 AM.

For more information about Lattice's CrossLink-NX family of FPGAs, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/Products/FPGAandCPLD/CrossLink-NX.

For more information about the sensAI solution stack for enabling FPGA-based AI/ML at the Edge, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/sensAI.

For more information about Lattice's ECP5 family of FPGAs, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/Products/FPGAandCPLD/ECP5.

For more information about the mVision solution stack for enabling low power embedded vision applications, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/mVision.

For more information about Lattice's iCE40 UltraPlus family of FPGAs, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/Products/FPGAandCPLD/iCE40UltraPlus.

