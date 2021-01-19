Lattice Semiconductor Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - Get Report, the low power programmable leader, announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor's financial results and business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-888-684-5603 or 1-918-398-4852 with conference identification number 4589457. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

