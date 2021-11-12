Lattice Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Lattice sensAI™ solution stack for Edge AI/ML applications in the Embedded...

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - Get Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Report, the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Lattice sensAI™ solution stack for Edge AI/ML applications in the Embedded Technologies product category.

"At Lattice, we're committed to investing and delivering innovative software solutions stacks that make it easier for our customers to achieve their design goals and get to market fast," said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. "It's an honor for Lattice to be recognized by the CTA for our sensAI solution stack as a testament to the leading-edge technologies we deliver to help our customers add intelligence and best-in-class user experiences to their Edge applications."

Lattice's sensAI solution stack enables OEMs to develop smart, always-on devices with low power, hardware-accelerated AI capabilities that are field upgradeable to support future AI algorithms. The latest version of the sensAI solution stack (v4.1) is available now and supports Lattice's roadmap of AI-based applications for Client Computing, Industrial Automation, Robotics, Security and Safety, and Consumer applications.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, review submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) - Get Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Report is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

